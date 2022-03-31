Billie Eilish is the youngest ever to earn "triple crown" film music award wins, according to Guinness World Records.

Eilish, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, was born in 2001 and has just won the "triple crown" of film music awards - an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy - for her song "No Time to Die" featured in the James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, and Léa Seydoux.

On March 27, 2022, she won Best Original Song, after already winning Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 63rd Grammy Awards (March 14) and Best Original Song at the 79th Golden Globe Awards (Jan 9).

Billie co-wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, with orchestral arrangements provided by Hans Zimmer. The musician and her brother Finneas performed "No Time to Die" at the Oscars.

According to the Guinness World Records "Eilish is also the youngest musician to write and record a James Bond theme song, penning and recording the track when she was just 18 years old."

While Billie may now hold the title of the youngest person to win this "triple crown" she's not the only one. Back in 2014, Adele won the three coveted awards for her James Bond theme "Skyfall". Ryan Bingham, Justin Hurwitz, Hildur Guðnadóttir, John Legend and Hans Zimmer have also achieved this honor.

Billie Eilish's Irish roots

In 2019, Billie played the main stage at the Electric Picnic, a music festival held at the Stradbally Estate, in County Laois. Addressing a crowd of 57,000 gathered to see the teen pop sensation she shouted to the crowd: “I’m part Irish, dude… This is my home.”

At the time she also spoke to Today FM about her Irish connection. She told them "My whole life I've been told by my parents that, ye know, I'm Irish and Scottish and I'm like 'Okay, yay!'

"I'm mean it's cool but I just didn't have anything to base it on - never been to Ireland, ye know, I didn't know anything really. And it's been actually really cool to come here."

Born on Dec 18, 2001, Eilish was raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles. Her mother, Maggie Baird, is an actress and screenwriter, while her father, Patrick O'Connell is an actor. Both her parents are musicians.

She was homeschooled but joined the Los Angeles Children's Chorus at the age of eight. At the age of 11, she started to write songs.

The young girl took after her brother, Finneas, who was already writing, performing and producing his own songs with his band. Over the years he has written and produced music for various artists including his younger sister.