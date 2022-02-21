Cork and Galway have been named as two of the best cities for students in the world for 2022.

According to a study from TheCampusAdvisor.com, a global student review website that allows users to rate their all aspects of their university life, these two Irish cities are favored among college students.

The website recently released their list of the 30 Best Student Cities in the World for 2022, which was determined entirely on ratings submitted by students.

Read more Make this a year to remember by taking the first step to study in Ireland

The Campus Advisor surveyed 12,164 students over the past year about the cities they live in while attending university. The survey considered a range of factors including student friendliness, cost of living, nightlife, public transport, amenities, safety, and the opinions of current students.

Cork ranked 22nd on the list, while Galway earned the 24th spot.

Across six categories, Cork achieved an overall score of 4.19 out of 5 . The categories that Cork scored best in were 'Student Friendliness' with a score of 4.69 out of 5 and 'Nightlife' with a score of 4.63 out of 5.

Galway achieved an overall score of 4.14 out of 5. The categories that Galway scored best in were 'Student Friendliness' with a score of 4.64 out of 5 and 'Nightlife' with a score of 4.62 out of 5.

For both cities, 100 percent of the reviewers that answered said they would recommend living there.

The top five ranked cities for university students are:

1. Melbourne

2. Newcastle

3. Seoul

4. Vienna

5. Montreal

The overall mission of the study is to help students make a more informed decision about what university will be the best fit for them, and allow students to better prepare for the next chapter in their life. The researchers also wish to highlight areas in which cities can improve in order to give residents living there a better quality of life.

For a complete list of the published rankings, visit TheCampusAdvisor.com.