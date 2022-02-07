As the world opens up, now is the time to invest in your future by taking part in the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair.

Where better to study abroad than Ireland? The small but mighty island has produced one of the brightest and best-educated populations in the world, and it consistently punches above its weight when it comes to creativity and innovation.

To make it easier for students and young adults seeking a top degree program, Education in Ireland is running an exclusive online event dedicated to Americans and Canadians looking for international study opportunities.

The Study in Ireland Virtual Fair takes places on Saturday, March 5, 2022, during a 4-hour time frame:

11am - 3pm (PDT) | 12pm - 4pm (MDT) | 1pm - 5pm (CDT) | 2pm-6pm (EDT)

Take the first step in a new adventure by registering for free today.

In one convenient online event, students will discover all the perks of earning a degree in Ireland.

During private conversations with universities and colleges, students can ask questions about the application and visa process, academic opportunities, work experience, and what it’s like to live in Ireland.

Universities and colleges taking part include University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick, and much more.

Learn what it's like to study in Ireland from two American students here:

“With so many high-quality education options in Ireland, knowing which one to choose is difficult,” explains Sara Dart, Senior Vice President at Education in Ireland.

“We wanted to create a space that offered the convenience of having Ireland’s best universities and colleges all in one place – this saves people time because they can log into one platform and have all the institutions instantly available. We understand it’s time-consuming to spend hours searching university websites one by one. So we’ve brought them all under one virtual umbrella!"

Given the importance of gaining work experience while studying, Ireland also has flexible policies that allow foreign students to dive into the world of work. Full-time students can work up to 20 hours per week and upon graduation, Americans and Canadians can work full time in Ireland for two years thanks to the country’s generous “stay back visa” option.

Don't let the opportunity of a lifetime pass you by! Visit Study in Ireland's website for more information. On the site, you will find a complete list of all the participating institutions and the schedule of live seminars which will take place throughout the event.

Participation in the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair on March 5, 2022, is free of charge but students must register in advance online here.

You can also follow Study in Ireland on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.