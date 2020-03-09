Ireland's St. Patrick's Day Festival organizers announced that several events and mass gatherings have been canceled

Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for March 17, as well as other "mass gatherings" have been canceled based on recommendations from an Irish government sub-committee monitoring coronavirus, covid-19.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Republic of Ireland more than doubles in one day

St. Patrick's Day Festival organizers said in a statement on March 9: "The National Public Health Emergency Team have today recommended that the National St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Dublin on March 17th and the mass gathering events at the Festival should not proceed.

"The Board and Management of St. Patrick’s Festival welcome and support this decision in the best interests of public health.

"On the basis of this decision, the following four events will not proceed during St. Patrick’s Festival:

March 14-17 Festival Village, Merrion Square, Dublin

March 15 Treasure Hunt, Dublin

March 17 National St. Patrick’s Festival Parade, Dublin

March 17 Céilí Mór, Merrion Square, Dublin

"St. Patrick’s Festival will continue to provide a vibrant and diverse world-class celebration of our national holiday for citizens and visitors alike through our extensive Cultural Programme, more than 100 small to medium scale events including music, theatre, talks and trails, exhibitions and more, running from March 13 – 17. Information on these events is available at StPatricksFestival.ie.

"St. Patrick’s Festival thanks our artists, partners, funders, participants and volunteers for their understanding, support and patience at this very challenging time. We would ask for continued patience as the Festival team endeavour to communicate with the thousands of participants from home and abroad who are involved in the events which are not proceeding. We would ask the public and media alike to bear with us as we take immediate action to stand down these events.

"We invite anyone directly involved in St. Patrick’s Festival events who have questions or concerns, to get in touch on info@stpatricksfestival.ie We will work hard to address these queries as promptly as possible.

"All details on the Cultural Programme are available at StPatricksFestival.ie"

Read More: Irish leader cuts short US St. Patrick's Day visit to deal with coronavirus outbreak