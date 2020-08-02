A "Derry Girls" book is set to be released this fall.

The hilarious hit Netflix/Channel 4 series follows teenagers Orla, Clare, Michelle, and Erin (along with The Wee English Fella, Dylan) growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season, which had to be paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new book, entitled “Erin’s Diary,” is written from the viewpoint of character Erin Quinn and will include newspaper clippings, doodles, poetry, school reports, and handwritten notes from her friends, reports Stylist.

Satires Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn in the show, introduced the tie-in book in a video:

A synopsis reads: “Erin has troubles of her own, like the fact that the boy she’s in love with (actually in LOVE with) doesn’t know she exists. Or that her Ma and Aunt Sarah make her include her weirdo cousin Orla in everything she does. Or that head teacher Sister Michael refuses to acknowledge Erin as a literary genius. Not to mention the fact that her second best friend has ALMOST had sex, whereas Erin’s never even kissed anyone yet.

“These are Erin’s Troubles.”

"Derry Girls" creator Lisa McGee said: “I’m thrilled to be able to share our first ever official Derry Girls Book with the world. Erin’s Diary was such a joy to write. I loved spending time with these characters again.

“The book will reveal some new information about old events as well as some brand new antics from Erin and the gang – hopefully it will keep fans laughing until series three hits the screen.”

"Erin’s World" will be published by Trapeze on November 12, 2020 in the UK and Ireland. It can be pre-ordered here.