IrishCentral chats to injury lawyer and Irish man, Darren T. Moore, who sheds a light on the truth behind the undocumented Irish taking on legal cases, how he became one of the youngest people to pass the bar exam, and why setting up his own law firm has been a highlight of his career so far.

Can you tell us a bit about your Irish background and how your career in law led you to New York?

I was born in Mullingar, County Westmeath and come from a family steeped in the GAA and the construction industry. My youth was spent working in construction during the summers with my dad and uncles and playing Gaelic football.

I went to Dublin to study law and I graduated in 2007. That summer I came to New York on a J-1 Visa and the following summer I decided I'd sit the New York Bar Exam. I studied on my own in Ireland for the exam and came over and sat the exam in Albany. Thankfully, I passed the bar exam at the age of 22 and at that point, I knew there was nothing else I wanted but to come to New York and chase the legal dream.

Why did you decide to focus on personal injury law?

I initially began working as an associate with a small firm in the City, working mostly on contracts that didn't interest me but one day I was contacted by an undocumented Irish guy who was badly injured on a construction site. He suffered a serious leg injury and even though he was undocumented, we took on the case and we fought tooth and nail to secure him a multi-million dollar settlement.

Just being able to help him navigate and get through the legal process, being able to fight for him against the Defendants in court and ultimately get him the compensation he deserved for his injuries and also to take care of his future, was one of the most satisfying things I had ever done as a lawyer and from there, I knew this was my calling.

What type of cases would you see come through the doors of your office?

Anything injury-related, - construction accidents, car accidents, pedestrians knocked down, bicyclists struck, truck accidents, people who slip and fall or trip and fall on dangerous or hazardous conditions, workers compensation, and medical malpractice cases. In a nutshell, where someone has suffered injury as a result of someone else's negligence, they may have a case and they’re the calls we get on a daily basis.

Can you explain a bit more about the process of undocumented Irish in New York taking on a personal injury case?

Absolutely, the city and state of New York is home to over a million illegal immigrants from all over the world including Ireland. When a personal injury accident occurs, it doesn’t discriminate based on your status, whether you’re illegal or undocumented.

The Courts in New York, State and Federal have ruled that if you’ve been injured in any type of accident, your status should not prevent you from seeking legal help and potentially compensation for your injuries. I’ve represented many undocumented people in construction accidents, car accidents and premises accidents and the key thing I tell each of them, instead of sitting and wondering if you can bring a claim, just call us for a free consultation and we can advise you as to whether you're entitled to bring a claim or not.

What has been the highlight of your career or your biggest achievement to date?

The highlight for me is that I came to New York with no American schooling, no legal connections and after nine years of hard graft and commitment, in January 2019 I set up my own law firm, The Law Offices of Darren T. Moore P.C.

In the midst of the pandemic, our firm has taken 3500 sq foot of office space on Madison Avenue and 34th street and the firm is growing every day. We have resolved over 250 cases for injured clients in a little over 3 years and are currently representing hundreds more. To be able to obtain "Moore Justice" for our clients is the most important thing for our office.

