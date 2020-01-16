The blushing bride caught her husband Carl Warren by surprise on their special day in County Antrim.

Bride Debbie Peachey had a surprise up her sleeve for her groom Carl Warren when they tied the knot at the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim on in Dec 2019.

Carl thought he would be sharing a traditional first dance with his partner of 12 years Debbie, but this sneaky bride had other plans!

Debbie told The Irish Mirror: "Carl thought we were just about to have our first dance when my two maids of honor Sharon Peachey and Ann Martin took us off the floor and sat us on seats.

"I sat there and pretended I was as shocked and surprised as him, but for the last eight weeks before the wedding my sister's dance school 'Kirstie Ellis Dance' had been getting us prepared for the big moment.

"So my wedding party, my sister, her kids and friends rehearsed in secret every Sunday night so we could surprise him."

The wedding party, including bride Debbie, performed a rousing dance routine to some wedding reception favorites, including “Time of My Life,” “Uptown Funk,” “Jump On It,” and “Everybody Dance Now,” “Thriller,” and “Proud Mary.”

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Debbie added: "I wanted the theme to be my sister and friend getting up with masks of myself and Carl pretending to be us doing our first dance for a laugh and that's what we did, but he was not expecting it to turn into a flash mob or for me to get up dancing either.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I shy away from all this type of thing but I’m so overwhelmed and blessed with the time everyone gave up to practice, the fun they brought to the wedding, and loved their energy, I’m truly thankful that they did this for me so I could surprise Carl."

You can watch the bride’s fun surprise here, courtesy of Kirstie Ellis Dance over on Facebook:

#kirstieellisdance #keepingfitfun #flashmob Last night's flash mob at kirstie's sister's wedding🤩👌 how good are our Dancers 💃🕺 so proud of all the ones that had taken part including the bridal party.... All the hard word definitely paid off 💜💛 #kirstieellisdance #flashmob #wedding Publiée par Kirstie Ellis DANCE sur Lundi 30 décembre 2019

Do you have a fun video you want to be featured on IrishCentral? Email us - Editors@IrishCentral.com!

* Originally published in Dec 2019.