The Irish wedding industry, which contributes over €2 billion to Ireland's economy every year, is urging the government to provide clearer plans to help suppliers survive.

In their petition, posted to Change.org, the Irish Wedding Industry points out that despite its massive annual contribution to Ireland's economy it is "not recognized as a valuable industry."

Since March 2020 and the outbreak of COVID-19 weddings have been restricted in the number of people who can be in attendance and due to the ban on large gatherings of people. Those launching this petition, under the name #IrishWeddingIndustry, is made up "of many different suppliers of goods and services located all over" Ireland.

They point out that Ireland's wedding industry is "currently not recognized by any Government department and as such are not eligible for Government financial supports."

They state "We have tried everything to gain some insight and clarity for our couples for their weddings. We need a plan.

"We fully support public health advice and we understand the requirement for restrictions."

The questions and demands they call on the Irish government to answer are as follows:

- When will weddings over 6 people be permitted to take place?

- What will the maximum numbers for weddings be for the rest of 2021?

- When will a plan be put in place for "real" weddings to take place?

- Recognition for the wedding industry and its value to the economy

They go on to explain the difficulties the COVID restrictions and lack of clarity are causing.

"Without a plan in place for maximum numbers for weddings by the end of February 2021, it will be very difficult for your wedding suppliers to offer you the level of service you have come to expect from them," the petition explains.

"You cannot plan your wedding in a vacuum of information, we are asking the government to engage with the Irish wedding industry and give us some clarity.

"The #IrishWeddingIndustry has been been working alongside our couples since March 2020 and we will continue to do so as long as we can.

"However, unless the industry is recognized, many of your very experienced suppliers will not last through the next few months.

"Please help your wedding suppliers by signing this petition to get clarity for us and you!"

You can view their petition here, at Change.org.