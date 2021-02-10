Celebrity weddings in Ireland that make us dream of our own Irish wedding.

There’s no better place to hold your magical, fairytale wedding than in the land of some of the most stunning castles and countryside you’ll find anywhere in the world. Ireland is a heavy hitter when it comes to wedding locations and the stunning mix of nature and the world-class welcome from the locals is sure to make any ceremony, big or small, one to remember.

Chasing after that perfect wedding day, many celebrities have also traveled to Ireland to enjoy their big day. And, they have chosen some of our very best venues while they’ve been here or simply enjoyed a day in their hometowns. Here are some of the best:

1. Tony Hawk and Kathy Goodman

The US skateboarding legend married his partner Kathy in Limerick’s Adare Manor in 2015. Regarded as one of the most luxurious venues in Ireland, the manor is the former seat of the Earl of Dunraven and was named "The World's Leading Boutique Golf Resort" in 2012.

Tying the Celtic knot with my best friend pic.twitter.com/Yt6XTloQ1Q — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 28, 2015

2. Joe Elliott (Def Leppard frontman)

Having lived in Ireland for almost the last 30 years, Elliott married his second wife Kristine at Kinnitty Castle in County Offaly in 2004. The wedding is believed to have been a two-day affair in the beautiful Midlands location, hosting the wedding party in its historic banqueting hall.

3. Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll

The Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll wed actress and author Amy Huberman in the Lough Rynn Castle in County Leitrim back in 2010 in what is often regarded as our very own royal wedding. Located on the shores of Lough Rynn, the castle’s walled gardens offer incredible wedding photo opportunities.

4. Gabriel Byrne

The 66-year old actor married his long-term girlfriend Hannah Beth King at Ballymaloe Country House Hotel in Co. Cork in 2014. Ballymaloe is well-known thanks to the world-famous cookery school there run by Irish chef Darina Allen, who also oversees the hotel.

5. Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

The former Beatle tied the knot with his second wife Heather Mills in 2002, holding the ceremony in Castle Leslie in the village of Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. The castle is an incredible venue for a fairytale wedding, located on 1,000 acres of Irish countryside complete with woodlands and lakes.

6. Victoria and David Beckham

Posh Spice lived up to her name in style when she married English soccer star David Beckham in 1999. The wedding took place in the 1794 gothic Luttrellstown Castle located just outside of Dublin. Situated in the Liffey Valley, the historic building has also hosted other celebrities including Prince Ranier and Princess Grace of Monaco, Fred Astaire, Ronald Reagan, and Paul Newman.

I feel so loved and truly blessed ���� My best friend,my love.The kindest man who inspires me every day.�� Happy Anniversary to the best husband and daddy in the world!! EVER! #HappilyEverAfter @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2016 at 12:31am PDT

7. Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson

American actress Bijou Phillips married “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson in 2011 in a ceremony held in a private castle in County Tipperary. Both Scientologists, the couple were joined by an intimate group of family and friends for a week-long celebration.

Lovely day at #GottfriedHelnweins tiny house in Ireland with the new cast of saved by the bell aka @midlakeband A photo posted by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on Aug 14, 2013 at 10:12am PDT

8. Pierce Brosnan

James Bond actor and Co. Meath man Pierce Brosnan married the TV host Keely Shaye Smith at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo in 2001. Not content with one prime celebrity location for their big day, the reception was held in 13th-century Ashford Castle located on the Galway-Mayo border.

9. Bono and Ali Hewson

Married in 1982 at All Saints Church, Raheny, Dublin, Paul Hewson (Bono) and Ali had known each other since they were in their early teens. Although Ali was reportedly not initially convinced of the brilliance of U2’s music, the couple has now been married for 34 years and have four children.

10. Kim and Kanye

They may not have tied the knot on the Emerald Isle, but one of the world’s most famous couples surprised us by honeymooning in Ireland, first staying at Castle Oliver before leaving it for another castle they hoped would be more up to their standards. Mr. and Mrs. West were snapped heading to movies in Offaly but managed to keep much of their trip under wraps as they stayed in Limerick, Cork, and Laois.

Had the best most relaxing romantic honeymoon in Ireland & Prague! Missed my baby girl so much! Excited to be home to squeeze her so tight! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2014

