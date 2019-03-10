Wear green on St. Patrick’s Day or get pinched! Wearing green on St Patrick's day makes you invisible to the leprechauns so we’re sure you can gather what happens if you don’t wear green on March 17.

Blue was originally the color associated with Saint Patrick and so this sea of green that we now see on March 17 is something of a modern phenomenon (that we’re pretty sure was started up by the Americans!)

The tradition of wearing green on Ireland’s national holiday, however, has become so rampant that there’s a very strict rule that should be adhered to on the day: wear green on St. Paddy’s Day or get pinched.

The pinching rule on Saint Patrick’s Day

As we said, we’re pretty sure that Americans came up with this wear green or get pinched rule as Ireland don't go as full-force with the whole leprechaun stuff itself. As the tradition goes, wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day is supposed to make you invisible to leprechauns. They will pinch you as soon as you come up on their radar if you don't wear green.

Sorry, wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day make you invisible to what?

Yes, you read that right. You’ll be invisible to leprechauns if you wear green on St Patrick’s Day. We know they’re not real but isn’t our folklore and mythology one of the best things about Ireland so why don’t we all just play along with this one. At least, just for the day that’s in it.

Why do we wear green on St Patrick’s Day? (Apart from being invisible to leprechauns, of course.)

A recent survey found that in total, some 56% of Americans plan on celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day and a massive 80% of those planning to wear green on the day. But why don't we wear any other color on Paddy's Day?

As we mentioned, the original color of Saint Patrick was blue but because Ireland, as the nickname the Emerald Isle would give away, is very much associated with the color green - shamrocks are green and there's green in our flag - Americans gradually began wearing more green and more green and as with most Saint Patrick's Day traditions, Ireland and the rest of the world followed suit.

Rules: If you don’t wear green on St. Patrick’s Day you get pinched

Simple as that. There’s only one easy rule to Saint Patrick’s Day and that is to wear at least a little bit of green to ward off the leprechauns. Think we can all do that?

* Originally published in 2018.