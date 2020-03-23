This Irish family said a heartwarming Happy Mother's Day to their mom on Sunday from a safe and social distance.

Minister for Health Simon Harris begged people to not visit their mothers on Mother's Day, but the Neill family in Limerick found a novel way to wish their mom, Breeda, a happy Mother's Day and still observe social distancing advice.

While COVID-19 may have wreaked havoc on Mother's Day plans across the country, it didn't stop the Neill sisters from paying a very emotional visit to their mom yesterday.

They said that they would "bring Mother's Day to you" in light of the recent guidelines.

The five Neill sisters stood in the front garden and sang Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I love You" to their mom and presented her with a framed picture of their sister Claire, who tragically died last May.

The emotional scene moved Breeda Neill to tears as she danced in the window of her Moyross home.

Ciara Neill, one of Breeda's daughters, told the Irish Mirror that the video has been very well received since it was shared on social media. More than 200,000 people have watched the video since it was shared yesterday.

She said that, since it was their mother's first Mother's Day without her late daughter Claire, they had to make a special effort.

"The response we have had to the video is amazing," Ciara Neill said.

"The photo we give her is of our sister Claire who passed away last May. It's our mam's first Mother's Day without her we had to make it special."

It will certainly be a Mother's Day to remember for Breeda Neill.

