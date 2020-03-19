With social distancing wreaking havoc over almost every facet of everyday life, this Irish woman found a novel way to celebrate her 89th birthday.

The outbreak of Covid-19 across the world has led to the widespread cancelation of events, like birthday parties, to comply with new social distancing advice.

However, this Irish grandmother was able to celebrate her 89th birthday with friends and family thanks to some improvised plans and community spirit.

Friends and family gathered in surrounding gardens to sing happy birthday and present her with a cake. The watching crowd then called on her to eat the cake and she obliged, taking a massive bite out of the cake and drawing cheers from her wellwishers.

Unfortunately, these measures are necessary under advice from the Irish Government.

Health organizations around the world advise people to practice social distancing where possible. That includes avoiding gatherings with friends and family and avoiding any public gatherings.

Public health officials also recommend maintaining a two-meter distance with people at all times to curb the spread of Covid-19, which would be very difficult at a birthday party.

At the age of 89, this woman is also part of an age group that is considered at risk of Covid-19 and is being increasingly advised to eliminate all non-essential human contact.

We're just happy she found a safe and wholesome way to celebrate her big day.

