We're all going to be posting photos and blessings for St. Patrick's Day, March 17, and this year Twitter as added a shamrock emoji.

Our little island of Ireland has spread its roots throughout the world, bringing people together from all walks of life to cherish Irish culture and heritage. Across the world, St. Patrick’s Day wows crowds with magnificent musical performances, flamboyant floats, spectacular street-theatre, and fun-filled family activities to celebrate Irish history and ancestral connections to our little land.

#StPatricksDay is where you can join the conversation and keep an eye out for all things Irish happening across the world. It launched on March 1 and will be active until March 22.

If you’re getting involved in Seachtain na Gaeilge or like to use a cúpla focal on Twitter #LáFhéilePádraig will also trigger the shamrock emoji. Not to mention that those feeling a little Irish from across the globe can join in on the fun as the emoji is triggered in 20 different languages. Whether you call it Paddy’s or Patty’s Day, there is a space to share your fun-filled stories and heartfelt memories of celebrations past!

Here is the list of all the hashtags available which will trigger the shamrock emoji:

#StPatricksDay

#PaddysDay

#GlobalGreening

#LáFhéilePádraig

#SãoPatrício

#セントパトリックスデー

#swPatryk

#GrünFürIrland

#StPatrickEnVert

#SanPatricio

#SanPatrizio

#圣帕特里克节

#聖帕特里克節

#ДеньСвятогоПатрика

باتريك

القديس يوم#

يوم

إيرلندا#

#የቅዱስፓትሪክቀን

#HariNasionalIrlandia

#संतपैट्रिकदिवस

#SzentPatrikNap

#SikuyaMtakatifuPatriki

#RāOHatoPātariki

#DyddSantPadrig

