Sometimes America and Ireland are two countries separated by a common language.
Here are nine words that mean very different things in Ireland and America.
1. Table: As in “table a motion.”
Directly opposite meanings: In the US means to remove and end the motion in Ireland means present it.
2. Ride: Careful here!
Asking for a ride in the US means you need a lift. In Ireland, it means you're asking someone to get intimate with you.
3. Chemist:
Pharmacist in Ireland, a specialist in chemistry in the US.
4. Chips:
This means french fries in Ireland, potato crisps in America
5. Fanny:
Be especially careful with this one! Backside in the US, vagina in Ireland.
6. Football:
Means soccer in Ireland, American football in the US.
7. Bonnet:
Get your driving terms straight! In Ireland, it means the hood of the car while in America its a child’s head covering
8. Fortnight:
Means two weeks as in “see you in a fortnight “ – According to my nephew's childhood in America it means having a sleepover in a blanket fort you and your best friend made that afternoon.
9. Grand:
Very common in Ireland as in “I’m grand” –i.e. fine. In America it means big.
*Originally published June 2014. Updated in 2021.
Comments