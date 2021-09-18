Sometimes America and Ireland are two countries separated by a common language.

Here are nine words that mean very different things in Ireland and America.

1. Table: As in “table a motion.”

Directly opposite meanings: In the US means to remove and end the motion in Ireland means present it.

2. Ride: Careful here!

Asking for a ride in the US means you need a lift. In Ireland, it means you're asking someone to get intimate with you.

3. Chemist:

Pharmacist in Ireland, a specialist in chemistry in the US.

4. Chips:

This means french fries in Ireland, potato crisps in America

5. Fanny:

Be especially careful with this one! Backside in the US, vagina in Ireland.

6. Football:

Means soccer in Ireland, American football in the US.

7. Bonnet:

Get your driving terms straight! In Ireland, it means the hood of the car while in America its a child’s head covering

8. Fortnight:

Means two weeks as in “see you in a fortnight “ – According to my nephew's childhood in America it means having a sleepover in a blanket fort you and your best friend made that afternoon.

9. Grand:

Very common in Ireland as in “I’m grand” –i.e. fine. In America it means big.

*Originally published June 2014. Updated in 2021.