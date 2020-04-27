The Triangle Dance has made it to County Kerry!

Tadhg Fleming and his family, now major TikTok stars were at it again last summer! The Kerry family posted an Irish dance spin on the ‘triangle dance’ craze that was sweeping the Internet.

You may remember Tadgh Fleming from a few years back when he videoed his parents attempting to get a bat out of their kitchen, which of course went viral.

“Catch him, Derry!” Tadhg yells at his father who chases the bat around with a handkerchief and towel.

Bat trapped in Irish house Can you believe it's been one year already!驪Read more about the County Kerry family who went glboal with their hilarious episode in the kitchen : http://bit.ly/2wO6qcL Video: Tadhg Fleming Instagram: www.instagram.com/tadhg_fleming Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mercredi 5 septembre 2018

Tadgh got his parents - who we must say are very good sports - back in front of the camera yet again to film their own version of the ‘triangle dance.’

For their 'triangle dance' attempt, the Fleming family danced along to Flogging Molly’s ‘Devil’s Dance Floor’ and added in some skip-2-3’s for a uniquely Irish take on the Internet craze.

In his original Facebook video, which has amassed more than 1.5 million views, Tadgh Fleming said: “Safe to say that Triangle Dance tested us,” followed by the hashtags “#DerrysLegsCouldntKeepUp #TriangleDance #TeamWorkMakesTheDreamWork”

Needless to say, the Fleming family triangle dance went about as smoothly as poor old Derry trying to catch a bat in the kitchen.

Watch the video here and thanks to Tadgh Fleming for sharing!

The Triangle Dance - Irish Style We’re loving this! Our favorite Irish family, the Flemings, are back with their own take(s) on the Triangle Dance craze! Video: Tadhg Fleming Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mardi 19 mars 2019

You can follow the Fleming family’s antics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

