For St. Patrick's Day, it's only right that you don a bit of green, and that includes your pets!

The following are the cutest animals we've seen on previous St. Patrick's Days. What a horrible chore it was to put this together! 

Happy St. Patrick's Day, ye adorable animals!

This teddy bear dog dressed up as a leprechaun

#tbt last years St Paddy's Day when I found a pot of gold! 🍀💰🐶🐻 #WheresMyPants

A post shared by Original Teddy Bear Dog 🐶🐻 (@munchkintheteddybear) on

This goat who's donning a bit o' green

Lucky Lorna!

This is Lorna! www.strayrescue.org/animals-for-adoption

Publiée par Stray Rescue of St. Louis sur Dimanche 17 mars 2019

A horse-sized leprechaun!

This micro pig very helpfully bringing you a pint in a shopping cart

It's not St Patrick's Day unless there's a pig pushing a trolley & a pint of Guinness while wearing a leprechaun hat. pic.twitter.com/bwlR4Ff3Mf

— Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) March 17, 2015

This handsome quartet of festive pups!

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Publiée par Bernese Mountain Dog Club of the Rockies sur Jeudi 17 mars 2016

This hedgehog in a very glamorous hat

Happy early St. Pattys Day! Oh be ready for more pictures to come😍🍀. #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgiegirl #hedgehogs #stpatricksday #stpaddysday #leprechaun #green #shamrocks

A post shared by 🌹Rosie🌹 (@rosiegirlthehedgehog) on

This shockingly cute raccoon

A Paddy's Day piggy!

The tiniest leprechaun of all

Does it get any better than this rabbit dressed for St Patrick's Day? Getty Images

