For St. Patrick's Day, it's only right that you don a bit of green, and that includes your pets!
The following are the cutest animals we've seen on previous St. Patrick's Days. What a horrible chore it was to put this together!
Happy St. Patrick's Day, ye adorable animals!
This teddy bear dog dressed up as a leprechaun
This goat who's donning a bit o' green
Lucky Lorna!
This is Lorna! www.strayrescue.org/animals-for-adoptionPubliée par Stray Rescue of St. Louis sur Dimanche 17 mars 2019
A horse-sized leprechaun!
This micro pig very helpfully bringing you a pint in a shopping cart
It's not St Patrick's Day unless there's a pig pushing a trolley & a pint of Guinness while wearing a leprechaun hat. pic.twitter.com/bwlR4Ff3Mf— Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) March 17, 2015
This handsome quartet of festive pups!
Happy St. Patrick's Day!Publiée par Bernese Mountain Dog Club of the Rockies sur Jeudi 17 mars 2016
This hedgehog in a very glamorous hat
This shockingly cute raccoon
A Paddy's Day piggy!
The tiniest leprechaun of all
* Originally published in 2015, updated in March 2020.
