For St. Patrick's Day, it's only right that you don a bit of green, and that includes your pets!

The following are the cutest animals we've seen on previous St. Patrick's Days. What a horrible chore it was to put this together!

Happy St. Patrick's Day, ye adorable animals!

This teddy bear dog dressed up as a leprechaun

#tbt last years St Paddy's Day when I found a pot of gold! 🍀💰🐶🐻 #WheresMyPants A post shared by Original Teddy Bear Dog 🐶🐻 (@munchkintheteddybear) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

This goat who's donning a bit o' green

Lucky Lorna!

A horse-sized leprechaun!

This micro pig very helpfully bringing you a pint in a shopping cart

It's not St Patrick's Day unless there's a pig pushing a trolley & a pint of Guinness while wearing a leprechaun hat. pic.twitter.com/bwlR4Ff3Mf — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) March 17, 2015

This handsome quartet of festive pups!

This hedgehog in a very glamorous hat

This shockingly cute raccoon

A Paddy's Day piggy!

The tiniest leprechaun of all

* Originally published in 2015, updated in March 2020.

Are you dressing your pet up for St. Patrick's Day? Let us know in the comments, tag us on social media, or email us at Editors@IrishCentral.com!