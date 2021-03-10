Heinz Ireland is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2021 with the launch of its very first, limited-edition [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo.

Only 75 jars are up for grabs across the Republic of Ireland of the new creation that Heinz Ireland says combines its rich and creamy Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise with shamrock grown in the beautiful fields of Co. Kerry.

Heinz Ireland says: "A deliciously light twist on a classic, our chefs have blended Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise - made with quality ingredients and free-range eggs - with shamrock grown in the fields of Co. Kerry, to make a luscious green-hued and tasty mayo.

"Heinz is launching [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo to bring a sprinkle of Irish cheer to your favourite foods - enjoy it on brown bread, let it sing with your sandwiches, or even dip your chips in this deliciously green celebration of Ireland."

Of the launch, David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland, said: “When St. Patrick’s Day 2020 celebrations were cancelled all over the country last year, we set about thinking how we could make St. Patrick’s Day 2021 one to remember.

“And after a year of planning, testing and tasting, we are beside ourselves to present the first of its kind in Ireland … it’s green, it’s creamy and it’s utterly delicious! It’s Heinz [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo. The most St. Patrick’s Day-y Mayo possible.

"We’re dying to hear what people think and what people serve it with. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be in stores for 2022 celebrations!”

Shamrock-grower James O’Leary, Irish Plants International, said: “Our shamrock has been carefully cultivated in Ballinaskelligs, Co Kerry, one of the greenest places in the southwest of Ireland, where the Irish language is still spoken fluently by the locals.

"We have been proudly growing our shamrock for 31 years, and supply the Taoiseach with the symbolic bowl of shamrock that is given to the President in the White House as a symbol of the countries’ friendship on St. Patrick's Day.

“Some might say ours is the most famous shamrock in the world, and who are we to argue with them!

"We were delighted to provide the shamrock to Heinz for this truly unique campaign to celebrate our Irish culture and we hope that anyone lucky enough to win a jar can taste the love and care we have put into nurturing our shamrock.”

Mayo fans need to be quick though. Just 75 jars of the [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo are available across the Republic of Ireland. To get your hands on one and make your family, friends, and neighbours green with envy, visit @heinzIrl before the 17th March (St. Patrick’s Day itself) on Facebook or Instagram to find out more.