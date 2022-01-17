Footage of Irish-American astronaut Scott Kelly pulling a hilarious prank on his crewmate on board the International Space Station by dressing up in a gorilla costume has recently gone viral on social media.

The footage, from February 2016, shows Kelly dressed as a gorilla emerging from a bag dressed on board the ISS and chasing after ESA astronaut Tim Peake, who frantically tried to get away from the ape.

A Twitter user shared the hilarious footage on January 9, erroneously accrediting Kelly's identical twin brother Mark, a former astronaut who now serves as an Arizona Senator.

The 15-second video has been viewed over nine million times in just over a week since it was posted, receiving more than 350,000 likes and 86,000 retweets.

According to NASA, Mark Kelly, who retired in 2011, arranged for the suit to be sent to his brother as a surprise for his birthday.

Scott Kelly had been in space for almost a year as part of the ISS mission Expedition 46.

Scott tweeted footage of the hilarious prank on February 23, 2016, adding that he "needed a little humor" to help brighten up his year in space.

"Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both. #SpaceApe," Scott Kelly said in February 2016.

