An Irish TikToker caused controversy after "traumatizing" her father by showing him her revealing Halloween outfit.

Dublin native Saoirse Flynn, who boasts more than 30,000 followers on the video-sharing app, posted the 20-second clip on October 25, receiving more than 100,000 likes.

"Safe to say he doesn't approve," Flynn said in a caption accompanying the short video.

Wearing a revealing skin-tight red dress with accompanying devil's horns and thigh-high boots, Flynn approached her father and asked "what do you think of my Halloween costume?"

"I'm not going to even comment on that," her father responded.

Undeterred, Flynn followed her father into the next room and continued to question him about the outfit.

"Do you not like it?" she said, to which her father replied, "When I see it on you, then I'll say, fine," indicating that he believed her outfit equated to her wearing nothing.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times, has caused a stir among Flynn's followers.

"I couldn’t even show that to my dad," one TikTok user said.

"I would never disrespect my dad like that," said another.

Another TikTok user described the video as "total disrespect" to Flynn's father.

"That’s not on he’s traumatized you can see the shock on his face," said a fourth commenter.

Several TikTok users complimented Flynn's bravery that allowed her to even attempt the stunt.

"I could never walk out in front of me parents like that…. I’d be killed," one follower said.