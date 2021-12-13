Back in 2020, Old Moore's Almanac predicted that Trump would not serve a second term and low and behold the famous annual of predictions was correct. Let's check out what it has in store for 2022!

The Old Moore’s Almanac is the first and original, and Irish, with some editions over 200 years old still sitting in the Long Room Library in Trinity, next to the Bibles!

Old Moore’s Almanac is 258 years old and has been a stocking-filler

since its inception. It is most famous for its predictions of future

events – both Irish and global. These predictions have been getting

great domestic and international news coverage for their accuracy.

For example, a year before it happened, Old Moore predicted that Kanye would

have mental health problems, the Barrier Reef would be at risk of dying, and that drone pizza delivery would happen. It also predicted the rise

of Bitcoin over nine years ago. And of course, he predicted the pandemic, a

year before it happened.

So what predictions does the Old Moore’s Almanac have for 2022?

Ireland

- A female Taoiseach [Irish government leader] is on the cards for Ireland within the next 3 years. She’s gearing up, and getting her alliances in order.

- Ireland gets a landslide, a giant wave, and an earthquake, a heatwave, a

drought, and a huge dump of snow.

- House prices go even higher.

Europe

- Terrorism returns to the European region

- New taxes on junk food in Europe

- Shortages of items cause panic and hoarding.

- The EU economy thrives, as does Britain’s, despite the Brexit.

World politics and stability

- Kamala Harris gears up to take the reins of the USA, but she will find

herself besieged. Her political enemies will be serious.

- Trump will make noises about running again, but it will be conditional

on a fair election system.

- The economy in China is on the brink.

- A tourist spaceship has an incident which makes world news.

- News about Malaysia’s missing flight MH370.

Celebrities

- Harry and Meghan are in for some marriage peril. Harry wants to return

to tradition and Meghan wants to embrace American values. It will be

rocky roads all the way.

- Weird pets like obscure fox breeds will be in fashion. This will end up

as a huge debate as celebs get crazy pets.

- Rebel Wilson will be pregnant.

Global events

- There will be a second pandemic, unrelated to the first.

- Covid passports are a way of life. Those who don’t want to have the

vaccine will form their own communities and start whole new towns based

on their values.

- Robotics takes a lot of blue-collar work but add on white-collar work.

This causes a big shift in society.

- Men lose interest in university courses and go for trades where they

can get higher wages.

- Malls will start to reinvent themselves as more people shop online.

They will be more places of leisure and entertainment ie places like

Dunnes Stores will have a trampoline park in the middle for kids.

- Shaking hands and kissing will end as a greeting tradition, never to

return.

Society

- Vaccine safety and big pharma scandals will continue well into 2022.

- Births stop outnumbering deaths in many places in the world.

- Marriage is on the wane everywhere in the world, with weddings being

seen as quaint historical re-enactments.

- Human augmentation starts – we merge ourselves with technology to the

point that it becomes part of our biology.

Technology

- Medical technology will astound in 2022. Blind people see again, people

in wheelchairs walk again.

- Settlement on Mars becomes an absolute reality, and planning starts.

Get ready for the docudramas to start around this theme.

- Virtual sex will become astoundingly realistic with new equipment,

making long-distance relationships a thing.

-Big data analytics are where the most lucrative careers will be.

Sport

- Australian Open: Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka

- Six Nations: France

- Gaelic Football: Dublin

- Hurling All Ireland: Limerick.