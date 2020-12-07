'Tis the season to be jolly, and with that, as the tradition goes, are some very, very bad Christmas jokes.

Whether it’s that annoying uncle who thinks he is hilarious or those infamous Christmas jokes that come in the cracker box, you’re sure to hear some “clangers” this season.

Here’s our pick of some of the most cringe-worthy Christmas jokes that'll have you chuckling to yourself in no time.

Q: What do you get if you cross Santa with a duck?

A: A Christmas quacker!

Q: What's the most popular Christmas wine?

A: 'I don't like Brussels sprouts!'

Q: What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations?

A: Tinsilitis!

-Got my wife a wooden leg for Christmas.

-Not her main present, it's just a stocking filler.

Q: Why would you invite a mushroom to a Christmas party?

A: He's a fungi to be with.

Q: What is Santa's favorite pizza?

A: One that's deep pan, crisp and even.

Q: What do you call a man who claps at Christmas?

A: Santapplause!

Q: Why does Santa like to work in the garden?

A: Because he likes to hoe, hoe, hoe!

Patient: Doctor, Doctor I'm scared of Santa

Doctor: You're suffering from Claus-trophobia.

Q: Why was Santa Claus’ help so down?

A: Because he had low elf-esteem.

Q: What goes "oh oh oh!"?

A: Santa walking backwards

Merry Christmas!

What's your favorite bad Christmas joke? Let us know in the comments.

* Originally published in December 2015.