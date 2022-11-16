It's that time of year again! Check out what's inside this holiday season's issue of Ireland of the Welcomes - the longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world.

Welcome to the November/December 2022 issue of Ireland of

the Welcomes where we're most certainly getting in the festive mood.

Christmas in Ireland is something special and undoubtedly the biggest national celebration of the year. Move over St. Patrick's Day, it's Christmas that the Irish really love to celebrate.

Leon O'Cathsaigh takes a look at the Christmas traditions that make it a truly unique experience. Aisling Keenan tells the amazing tale of how St Nicholas (yes, Santa) has links to Kilkenny. While elsewhere we explore top Irish Christmas gift ideas and revel in some memories of Irish Christmases gone by.

Elsewhere Domhnall O'Donoghue travels to Wexford and rediscovers what makes the sunny southeast so special. While we spend time at one of Waterford's gems, Faithlegg, and reminisce about the incredible life of Ireland's first female president, Mary Robinson - 32 years after she was elected.

With all your other favorite features included, there are plenty of reasons to

be merry this Christmas. Nollaig Shona! (Happy Christmas!)

Let's have a look at what's inside the November/December issue of Ireland of the Welcomes- as always, enjoy!

- Ireland's Eye

What you need to know and see to enjoy winter in Ireland - including a very special musical release.

- From The Archives

An article from the IOW archives looks at the enduring popularity of Irish dancing.

- A Thoroughly Modern Christmas

Deanna O'Connor explores modern Irish traditions.

- The Gift of Ireland

Give the gift of Ireland this festive season with our selection of gifts from the best of Irish producers.

- Memories of Ireland

Memories of Christmasses from times gone by that made the holidays special.

- Santa Claus is coming

Aisling Keenan explores the history of Saint Nicholas and his eternal connection to County Kilkenny.

- Christmas Gone By

Leon O'Cathsaigh explores Christmas in Ireland and the traditions that make it a truly unique experience.

- Island Life

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits the island of Inishturk and discovers a community proud of its heritage and excited for its future.

- Hot Hotel

We visit County Waterford's Faithlegg Hotel and discover a hidden gem among the Deise's coastal villages - and a hidden sanctuary for golfers of all ability.

- The Sunny Southeast

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits Wexford and discovers its charms all over again.

- A Life In Pictures

A look at the life of Ireland's first female president, Mary Robinson, through photographs since in inauguration in December, 1990.

- In Print

A round-up of the newest book releases from Irish authors.

- Lyrical Life

A selection of poetry from two Ireland of the Welcomes readers.

- What Is It About

Ireland's most enduring and endearing Christmas tale.