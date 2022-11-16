It's that time of year again! Check out what's inside this holiday season's issue of Ireland of the Welcomes - the longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world.
Welcome to the November/December 2022 issue of Ireland of
the Welcomes where we're most certainly getting in the festive mood.
Christmas in Ireland is something special and undoubtedly the biggest national celebration of the year. Move over St. Patrick's Day, it's Christmas that the Irish really love to celebrate.
Leon O'Cathsaigh takes a look at the Christmas traditions that make it a truly unique experience. Aisling Keenan tells the amazing tale of how St Nicholas (yes, Santa) has links to Kilkenny. While elsewhere we explore top Irish Christmas gift ideas and revel in some memories of Irish Christmases gone by.
Elsewhere Domhnall O'Donoghue travels to Wexford and rediscovers what makes the sunny southeast so special. While we spend time at one of Waterford's gems, Faithlegg, and reminisce about the incredible life of Ireland's first female president, Mary Robinson - 32 years after she was elected.
With all your other favorite features included, there are plenty of reasons to
be merry this Christmas. Nollaig Shona! (Happy Christmas!)
Let's have a look at what's inside the November/December issue of Ireland of the Welcomes- as always, enjoy!
- Ireland's Eye
What you need to know and see to enjoy winter in Ireland - including a very special musical release.
- From The Archives
An article from the IOW archives looks at the enduring popularity of Irish dancing.
- A Thoroughly Modern Christmas
Deanna O'Connor explores modern Irish traditions.
- The Gift of Ireland
Give the gift of Ireland this festive season with our selection of gifts from the best of Irish producers.
- Memories of Ireland
Memories of Christmasses from times gone by that made the holidays special.
- Santa Claus is coming
Aisling Keenan explores the history of Saint Nicholas and his eternal connection to County Kilkenny.
- Christmas Gone By
Leon O'Cathsaigh explores Christmas in Ireland and the traditions that make it a truly unique experience.
- Island Life
Domhnall O'Donoghue visits the island of Inishturk and discovers a community proud of its heritage and excited for its future.
- Hot Hotel
We visit County Waterford's Faithlegg Hotel and discover a hidden gem among the Deise's coastal villages - and a hidden sanctuary for golfers of all ability.
- The Sunny Southeast
Domhnall O'Donoghue visits Wexford and discovers its charms all over again.
- A Life In Pictures
A look at the life of Ireland's first female president, Mary Robinson, through photographs since in inauguration in December, 1990.
- In Print
A round-up of the newest book releases from Irish authors.
- Lyrical Life
A selection of poetry from two Ireland of the Welcomes readers.
- What Is It About
Ireland's most enduring and endearing Christmas tale.
