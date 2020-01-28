"Frosted Lucky Charms, they're magically delicious!" This St. Patrick's Day, Sir Charms, our favorite Irish leprechaun has launched a limited edition version just for March 2020.

Most Irish would cringe at the sight of American breakfast cereal Lucky Charms which boasts of a leprechaun with a seriously questionable Irish accent as its mascot. However, there's no denying they are still among America's most popular breakfast cereals and this St. Patrick's Day, Sir Charms is going all out by adding a chocolate version including new golden marshmallows.

Lucky Charms makers, General Mills, are releasing a limited edition of the cereal just for St. Patrick's Day. According to Delish.com, the special edition of the cereal includes a unicorn shape, added to the pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars, and green clovers and in 2020 we're getting gold!

A Lucky Charms spokesperson told Simplemost that along with the magical marshmallow blend, these special boxes include “leprechaun trap” designs on the back, so families can try to catch the elusive Lucky the Leprechaun at home.

Check out Lucky Charm's new 2020 St. Patrick's Day commercial too:

So, this St. Patrick's Day you've gotta ask yourself "Begorrah, am I feelin' lucky!?" Will you be picking up a pack of 2020 St. Patrick's Day Lucky Charms?