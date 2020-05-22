Irish musicians George Murphy and Padraig Allen will be performing on IrishCentral today.

It’s Memorial Day Weekend in the US, and what’s a holiday weekend without a bit of music?

Make that some live Irish music, and you’ve got the perfect craic-filled summer kick-off!

IrishCentral is pleased to announce that Irish singer-songwriters George Murphy and Padraig Allen will be performing as part of IrishCentral’s Happy Hour live stream series tonight.

Both of their performances will be streamed here on IrishCentral, as well as over on our Facebook page, where you can start your own watch party and tag your friends from all around the world to join!

George will go live from Dublin at 5 pm EST / 10 pm GMT, and Padraig will go live from New York at 7 pm EST / 12 am GMT!

You can learn more about George Murphy and watch back on his previous IrishCentral Happy Hour live stream here.

Publiée par George Murphy sur Samedi 9 mai 2020

You can learn more about Padraig Allen and watch back on his previous IrishCentral Happy Hour live streams here.

New York Irish Live May 16th 2020 IrishCentral.com are hosting our Saturday Night New York Irish Live Streaming event. Great music, song and chat with Padraig Allen. Please SHARE and WATCH PARTY Publiée par McLean Avenue Band sur Samedi 16 mai 2020

Happy Memorial Day!