A group of men dressed as leprechauns were seen cheekily changing the name of New London, Wisconsin, to New Dublin ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

The leprechauns changed four signs welcoming visitors to the city as part of the Shamrock Club of New London's Leprechaun Day on Monday, March 13 which kicked off a week of festivities celebrating the city's Irish heritage.

Ryan Lanning, president of the Shamrock Club of New London, er, Dublin, told Fox 11: "We love celebrating our Irish heritage, and it brings quite a bit of revenue to this area, quite a few establishments, it makes or breaks their year for our festivities.

"And you know what? It started, and we want to keep it going."

It's the Monday before #StPatricksDay, and that means New London's week of New Dublin celebrations kicks off with Leprechaun Day.

Leprechaun Day was the kick-off to New London's weeklong Irish fest, with Hooligan Day being hosted on Tuesday, Irish caroling occurring on Wednesday, a family entertainment night on Thursday, a ceili on Friday, and finally the Grand Parade and Irish Fest on Saturday.

Each year’s Grand Parade typically features various bagpipe bands, marching bands, festive clowns, specialty units, clans, Finnegan’s Wake, and business floats. Organizers say that it’s "an awesome lineup sure to please the whole family" that typically has up to 125 units or more. Prizes are awarded for best parade entries.

The New 'Dublin' Irish Fest, running from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 18, takes place under a "huge" heated big top tent by the Festival Food parking lot downtown and features Irish food, beverages, entertainment, and market booths.

Entertainment at Saturday's festival will be Sheamus Fitzpatrick and the McNally Boys from 11 – 12:30, Band O’Barley from 1-2:30, and The Scrubbers from 3-6. Entrance to Irish Fest is $5.00 for the whole day.

To find out more about the New Dublin Irish Fest, click here.