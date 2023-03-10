Milwaukee Irish Fest is offering buy one get one free general admission tickets today through March 19!

No code is needed for Milwaukee Irish Fest's 2023 BOGO sale - when you buy one general admission ticket, you'll get one free.

That’s two Milwaukee Irish Fest tickets for the price of one, which will be the lowest ticket price available!

The Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park this August 17 - 20 for four days of music, culture, and craic.

Make plans to attend the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture across 16 stages and more than 100 acts.

Featured entertainers for the 2023 Milwaukee Irish Fest include Boxing Banjo, The Byrne Brothers, Cassie and Maggie, Chicago Reel, Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones, The Didley Idols, Doolin’, The Drowsy Lads, Eileen Ivers, Gaelic Storm, Goitse, The Henry Girls, Lisa Canny, Scythian, Shane Hennessy, and Skerryvore.

Milwaukee Irish Fest is excited to announce the return of The Coronas, the famed indie rock group from Dublin, and Hermitage Green, an acoustic folk rock group from Limerick.

Making their Milwaukee Irish Fest debut this August are Colm and Laura Keegan, The Finns, The Friel Sisters, Gross Isle, MEGA-Trad, Merfolk, Polly Barrett, Ulla, and Wallis Bird.

You can view the full Milwaukee Irish Fest 2023 lineup here, and make sure to get your BOGO tickets online here!

Milwaukee Irish Fest is presented by its parent nonprofit organization, CelticMKE. CelticMKE is dedicated to preserving and promoting Irish, Irish American, and Celtic cultures. CelticMKE produces a variety of Celtic-themed concerts, lectures, family programs, music classes and cultural heritage projects. The organization is also home to the Milwaukee Irish Fest Summer School, Milwaukee Irish Fest School of Music, the Ward Irish Music Archives, and the Milwaukee Irish Fest Foundation. For more information about CelticMKE, please visit celticmke.com.