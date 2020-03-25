Jiggy, a band from Ireland, said in a new heartwarming new video that everyone should "stay at home and dance" and praises those working on the frontline to fight Covid-19.

Jiggy have released a new video, a cover of Adam Sutherland's The Road to Errogie, featuring clips of the public dancing at home as well as frontline healthcare workers on the job, fighting the Coronavirus.

Robbie Harris, the percussionist with Jiggy, reached out to IrishCentral with the advice "as the doctors said 'Stay at home, and dance'." This uplifting video will have everyone up and dancing around their living room!

Harris told IrishCentral "We invited dancers to send us clips and we also found videos online that people had shared of themselves while stuck at home. We wanted to connect and celebrate the dancers who are doing their bit by self-isolating and staying at home.

"We also wanted to say a big thank you to the heroes on the front lines around the globe, that we really admire and appreciate their tireless efforts. All we have to do is stay at home, while they are working long hours in conditions of extreme risk, to keep us safe.

Jiggy - The Road to Errogie Stay at home, and Dance ! 🙂 #CreateDontContaminate #stayathome #COVIDー19 #togetherathome Jiggy’s versions of the Adam Sutherland Music tune The Road to Errogie. Publiée par Jiggy sur Lundi 23 mars 2020

Jiggy have released a new video for all those in self-isolation and for the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Jiggy put their own spin on Adam Sutherland fiddle reel, The Road to Errogie. The track features on their new album Hypernova which was released in Feb 2020 and went to number one on the iTunes world music charts.

