Kian Byrne, born in Ireland and raised in the US, is supporting Variety’s Children Charity of Greater Kansas City with his new single

Kian Byrne, an experienced songwriter, has released a new single "All the Love," and all proceeds of downloads from the song will benefit the nonprofit organization Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City (VarietyKC).

VarietyKC’s purpose is to serve children who are less fortunate – children who live and grow up with a serious illness, disability or disadvantage. These are extra special children who require a special kind of help.

The charity delivers on its promise to provide a future without limits for every child, regardless of their background or ability, and to be the most trusted and effective children’s charity in the world. Unlike most charitable organizations that focus on a single area problem or issue, Variety focuses on multiple unmet needs of children who are sick, disadvantaged or live with disabilities and other special needs at a local and national level. It aims is to maximize the real, long-term positive social impact for all children.

Kian says: "'All the Love' is a song that is a reminder to listen. Listen to the ones around you and encourage and care. Listen to the signs you might see if you are open to hearing. If you listen, then love will survive. You can do more if you are aware of who and what are around you. This is the reason I chose VarietyKC. If anyone needs to be heard, it is our children. children everywhere need a stronger voice."

To show support for Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City, download “All the Love” and add ‘VarietyKC’ within the message option on the download page. All proceeds will help VarietyKC continue its mission.

About Kian Byrne

Music runs deep through Kian Byrne’s veins. In fact, his father, Ian Byrne, born in Avoca, a small town located in County Wicklow Ireland, has been a professional musician for more than 30 years.

“Irish music has always been a part of my family and life,” Kian said. “I learned the violin around the age of 3. My mother used to dress me up like a leprechaun and make me play my violin for the camera when I was really little.”

Kian’s parents met in Ireland when they were just a young lad and lass. The story goes that Kian’s mom, Kathy Quinn Byrne, was on a family vacation in Arklow with her eight brothers and sisters and parents from Kansas City, Missouri. Kathy, who is half-Mexican and half-Irish, and her sisters were exploring Arklow when Ian and his friends spotted the dark-haired beauties and immediately became intrigued. Mischievously, Ian and the lads threw nuts from a tree at the girls, causing all of the sisters to run – except one – Kathy. She told Ian to come down from that tree.

This was Kathy and Ian's first meeting, but summer after summer, the Quinn family came back to Ireland for visits, and eventually, Kathy and Ian fell in love and married, staying in Ireland and living in Dublin, where Kian was born.

Then, in 1987, Kian’s parents moved their young family to Kansas City to be closer to Kian’s mom’s family.

Kian’s father continued his love of music in his new home in Kansas City, and eventually started a band called “The Elders.” Later, Kian became the drummer of The Elders, which blended Kian’s roots with a combination of Americana and Celtic folk-rock.

Their toe-tapping songs featured storylines with vibrant narratives that explored history, legends, tall tales and true-life experiences. In addition, the band’s mesh of styles, textures, and soaring vocals became its trademark.

The Elders traveled nationwide and throughout Europe playing over 100 shows a year. In addition, they traveled to Ireland 16 times for 10-day tours.

More than a year ago, though, The Elders hung up their instruments and retired as band in 2018. As a result, Kian began his solo career, and in his solo music, through hard work and tenacity, the rhythm, sounds, and sites of his Irish heritage and his American upbringing are never far behind.

Today, Kansas City’s music scene is very familiar with Kian’s sound, and he is frequently spotted on stages throughout the city. He also has traveled to Ireland as a solo artist and played around the island at several venues.

He is a skilled multi-instrumentalist, steeped in Irish-musical traditions that he inherited from his father. In addition to playing drums for The Elders, Kian has also played with a number of other Kansas City bands, including Cotton Candy, Searson, The Moxie Strings and The Grisly Hand. Today, he can also be seen playing bass with The New Riddim and on drums with Hi-Lux.

To catch Byrne performing, check out his touring schedule at Kian Byrne Music.

