We’ve decided you should have some extra-cheesy jokes in your arsenal for every family event, so take a gander at these Thanksgiving and turkey-inspired jokes.

Bring a few of them with you to the Thanksgiving dinner table and you'll surely have your friends and family chortling (and cringing) for the rest of the day.

Here are some particularly silly jokes to get your family giggling and gobbling this Thanksgiving:

Why did the police arrest the turkey?

(They suspected it of fowl play!)

If April showers bring May flowers, what do Mayflowers bring?

(Pilgrims!)

What smells the best at a Thanksgiving dinner?

(Your nose!)



What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner?

(A har-vest!)



If the Pilgrims were alive today, what would they be most famous for?

(Their age!)

What do you get if you divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter?

(Pumpkin pi!)

What key won't open any door?

(A turkey!)

Why did the turkey cross the road?

(It was the chicken's day off!)

What do you get when a turkey lays an egg on top of a barn?

(An eggroll!)



Where do you find a turkey with no legs?

(Exactly where you left it!)

What do you call it when it rains turkeys?

(Fowl weather!)

Which side of a turkey has the most feathers?

(The outside!)

What's the most musical part of a turkey?

(The drumstick!)

What happened when the turkey got into a fight?

(He got the stuffing knocked out of him!)

Leave us your own Thanksgiving Day jokes in the comments section, below!

