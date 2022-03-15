A dog trying to get in on some Jiggy Irish dancing moves is taking off on Twitter and we can see why. This dog's St. Patrick's Day enthusiasm is infectious.

Posted by the Irish folk band Jiggy, this Irish dancing dog has some serious movies.

The Irish band shared the video on Twitter featuring Bridie and Síofa stepping about to Jiggy's song "Sadhbh."

the funnel-wearing doggo has clearly just been through a medical procedure, but by the looks of things, he's certainly on the mend.

Watch to the end to see this cutie is leaping into the air, funnel or no funnel!

Happy St. Patrick's Day to this wonderful Irish dancer and her dedicated doggo!

Bridie and Síofa.

Dancing to Jiggy - Sadhbh

She asked her brother if she could practice while she puppy-sat. She forgot to ask the puppy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qWLPo6qg7c — Jiggy (@Jiggytheband) March 13, 2022

About Jiggy

Jiggy’s music is like no other. The band has developed a sound incorporating vocal lilting, beat-boxing, Irish traditional music, hip hop dance grooves, world music rhythms, and harmonies.

The band features the talents of traditional musicians Daire Bracken (fiddle), Éamonn De Barra (flute & whistle), Robbie Harris (percussion), Niwel Tsumbu (guitar) and Yoshi Izumi (bass) who have teamed up with DJ Jack on the decks.