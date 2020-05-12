Two Gardaí in County Cork made sure it was a birthday to remember for a local elderly resident when they serenaded him with an old Irish folk song from a safe and social distance.

Inspector McPolin and Sergeant O'Shea performed a heartwarming rendition of "Mount Massey the Flower of Macroom" at the Cope Foundation for people with intellectual disabilities on Friday, May 8.

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively stopped all birthday gatherings across the country in their tracks, especially for vulnerable residents in care homes around Ireland.

Read more: 90-year-old Louth woman raises over $18k for charity with birthday dance-a-thon

However, this resident was able to celebrate a memorable 69th birthday thanks to McPolin and O'Shea's valiant efforts.

Residents and staff at the home gathered in the Cope Foundation parking lot on a balmy May afternoon along with other members of An Garda Síochána to wish the unnamed resident a happy birthday.

Insp Mcpolin and Sgt O'Shea were doing us proud in Cope yesterday with Mayfield #CommunityPolicing The lads gave a lovely performance during a residents 69th birthday celebrations. 12 more verses now! pic.twitter.com/akyWU3PBee — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 9, 2020

McPolin and O'Shea were filmed sharing a microphone and singing a verse from the famous Irish folk song, which is especially popular in County Cork where the song is set.

The performance went down a treat, even if the two Gardaí couldn't remember some of the song's lyrics.

Gardaí across the country have been performing similar acts to help community members who are suffering from isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police officers across Ireland - and across the world - are trying to unite communities and protect vulnerable community residents through #communitypolicing.

We might even see more of Ireland's newest singing duo in the weeks to come.

Read more: 7-year-old who beat cancer and coronavirus treated to birthday parade