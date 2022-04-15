Thousands of people lined the streets of Belfast in February 2012 to pay their final respects to beloved Northern Irish comedian Frank Carson.

To honor Carson's comedic legacy, the Belfast Telegraph put together a slide show of his funniest work. Here are twenty of his finest.

20 of Frank Carson's funniest jokes

1. There was an Irish space program to go to the sun. They went at night so they didn't get burnt.

2. A man walks into a pet shop and says: "Give me a wasp." The shopkeeper replies: "We don't sell wasps." He says: "There's one in the window."

3. A man goes into Boots (a pharmacy) and says: "Have you got any Viagra?" "Do you have a prescription?" asks the chemist. "No," he replies, "But 'I've got a photograph of the wife."

4. A man says to the doctor: "What's the good news?" "You've got 24 hours to live." He says: "What's the bad news?" The doctor says: "We should have told you yesterday."

5. My wife went into the butchers and said: "You've a sheep's head in your window." The butcher said: "That's a mirror."

6. I come from a family of musicians. Even the sewing machine is a Singer.

7. Frank once slipped something into the pocket of a luggage handler at the airport and said: "Have a drink on me." The luggage handler later found out it was a tea bag.

8. An Englishman, an Irishman, and a Scotsman walk into a bar. The barman looks at them and says: "Is this some kind of a joke?"

9. Men only go for skinny women because they're too weak to argue - and salads are cheap.

10. What's the difference between a Rottweiler and a poodle peeing on your leg? You let the Rottweiler finish.

11. I went to an old people's home. I asked an old lady with a Zimmer frame. "Do you know who I am?" She replied, "Ask the Matron, she'll tell you."

12. I'm staying in a lovely hotel, dressing robe behind the door, lovely fluffy sheets - took me a half an hour to get my suitcase closed.

13. A guy walked into the pub with a cocker spaniel and I said: "No dogs allowed". He said: "You allow guide dogs." I said: "Yes but they are either Alsatians or Labradors." He said, "Ah s***, what have they given me?"

14. There was a man sitting in the dining room of the Titanic, he said: "I know I asked for ice, but this is ridiculous."

15. A fella said to me: "Your mother-in-law has just died, do you want her embalmed, buried, or cremated?" I said: "Take no chances, give her the lot."

16. An Englishman, Irishman, and Scotsman were invited to a Christmas party. The Englishman brought a bag of tinsel, the Scotsman brought a bag of holly and they asked the Irishman: "What have you brought?" He said: "I brought a pair of knickers." They asked: "What has that got to do with Christmas?" He said, "They're Carol's."

17. A man was found dead covered in sprinkles, strawberry sauce, and a flake. Reports said he may have topped himself.

18. I've been married to my wife for 60 years but it feels just like yesterday, and you know what a bloody awful day yesterday was.

19. I'll have a pint of Guinness and a pickled onion in it, an Irish cocktail.

20. It's my wife Ruth's birthday soon. I said to her: "What would you like for your birthday?" She said: "I want a divorce." I said: "I wasn't planning on spending that much."

*Originally published in February 2012. Updated in April 2022.