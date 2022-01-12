The Alt Bar in Killea, Co Donegal announced on January 7 that they would be instituting a new policy - any mention of “COVID” inside the bar will cost the offender €2.

"All money received will be going to a local charity," the bar said on Facebook.

Christopher Moore, co-owner of The Alt Bar with Conor McDevitt, told DonegalLive: "There were people in on Friday and all the talk these days is about Covid.

"So I plonked the Covid jar on the counter and away we went. A few people were caught - I was one of them myself!

"By the end of day on Friday, there was €54 raised for charity."

Moore added: "We don't want to make light of the whole situation.

"But we'd like people to enjoy themselves when they do get out for an hour and we've live music planned for tonight so the staff will have their ears open and we'll continue with the Covid jar indefinitely.

"When the time comes then we'll sit down and decide which charity we'll donate to and hopefully the money raised can be of use to someone."

An Irish pub where you can escape all mentions of COVID? Sounds like paradise, to be honest.

As the "COVID fine jar" catches on at other pubs, Moore and McDevitt have launched a GoFundMe to organize a charity donation for Donegal Hospice.

They said on Facebook: "Due to the high volume of people/business that have started their own "COVID" jars to raise funds for Donegal hospice, we have set up this for them to pass the money they have raised.

"Anyone that thinks this is a brilliant idea and wishes to donate towards the Donegal Hospice can also use the link below.

“Most of us here in The Alt (Conor, his mum Marie, Chris, his uncle John, Rachel, her aunty Breda, and Oisin, his grandad Patsy) know through experience what amazing work they do.

"We hope to raise as much as possible now for a great charity!"

Well done, lads!