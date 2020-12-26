Watch Ollie, Bella, Marley, and more pick out their special Christmas gifts in this delightful holiday video from Dogs Trust Ireland!

For Christmas, the happy canines at Dogs Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center in Dublin got to choose a present from an array of colorful toys donated by staff and supporters.

The two-and-a-half minute footage was released on Dec. 21 by the animal shelter via Storyful.

The playful and heartwarming video shows the excited dogs enter the room one by one to pick out their Christmas gift from a floor full of toys as staff look on.

After a lot of running and sniffing around, each sweet pup grabs a toy for the holidays.

Watch the adorable dogs below:

"We hope watching the dogs pick their own present puts a much-deserved smile on your face," said Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity.