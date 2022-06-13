An Irish woman living in the US has gone viral after flying to Turkey for a root canal due to the high costs of dental care in the United States.

Delia O'Malley took to TikTok to reveal that she was astonished to learn that the procedure would cost $3,099.16 even though she had medical insurance.

O'Malley, who lives in Georgia, opted to fly to Turkey for the procedure, which cost $1,167, including the price of flights and accommodation.

She revealed that her root canal cost just $160, while a stay at an all-inclusive hotel cost a further $220. Her return flights from Atlanta to Izmir in Turkey cost an additional $807.

"My dentist wanted $3,099 for a root canal so I booked a week in Turkey to get it done here! Came to less than $1,200. So I get a root canal and a holiday now," O'Malley said in a caption accompanying the TikTok video.

O'Malley's followers shared similar experiences, with one TikTok user stating that the procedure costs just $150 in Mexico.

"There’s a whole industry to servicing Americans in the border cities. hospitals have hotel deals," the TikToker said.

A Brazilian national revealed that they fly home whenever they need a doctor due to the high costs in the US.

"My family drove my sister and me from Los Angeles to Tijuana, MX for braces because it was the only way we could afford it!" said another TikTok user.