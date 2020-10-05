Northern Irish man Richard Molloy has died after traveling to Turkey for teeth whitening treatment.

Richard Molloy, 33, from Belfast, died on October 3, while two of his friends, Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan, are in critical condition after receiving the same treatment.

The three men traveled to the port city of Marmaris for dental work, but the cause of death and life-threatening injuries remains unclear.

Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is assisting Richard Molloy's family in bringing his body back to Northern Ireland and he told the Belfast Telegraph that it is a "very difficult situation".

"The young fellow died out in Turkey after traveling with his two friends," Bell told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I understand they had been traveling out for dental treatment, we don’t know how it happened but it ended up with Richard dying and the other two lads being seriously ill."

Bell said that Richard Molloy's sister has flown out to Turkey to deal with the funeral company that is looking after his repatriation.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is also providing consular assistance in the matter.

John Finucane, a Sinn Féin MP from North Belfast, told the Irish Sun that the incident was "absolutely heartbreaking."

"It's just a tragedy now that there is a family going to have to make plans to bring their son home to bury him," he said.

This evening we are devastated to learn of a tragic incident involving three North Belfast men in Turkey. One of the men has passed away, while the other two are currently receiving treatment in hospital. Our community will rally around the families at this difficult time. https://t.co/yTLyyapBTj — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) October 3, 2020

St James’ Swifts Football Club in West Belfast sent its well-wishes to Callaghan, who used to play for the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to former first-team player Aaron Callaghan today," the club said on social media.

"Everyone at the club are thinking of you during this time and we have both you (and) your friends within our hearts."