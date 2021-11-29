Christmas music lovers beware! Your favorite holiday tunes should not be listened to while driving, according to a study which has determined some music may be linked with increased dangerous driving.

Chill Insurance, an auto insurance firm based in Ireland, commissioned a study about the most dangerous Christmas songs for driving.

It was based on previous research from South China University of Technology that discovered music with a BPM higher than 120 is “linked to more dangerous driving conditions." Songs with higher BPM potentially provoke "stressful temperaments" and aggressiveness in drivers due to their cardiovascular, physiological and psychological impact.

Based on this research, Chill Insurance then analyzed the BPM of the world's most iconic Christmas songs to discover the most dangerous holiday music to drive to.

The number one most dangerous song was "Frosty the Snowman" by Bowling for Soup, which has a BPM of 172. The original version of the song by Gene Autry, which has a BPM of only 81, would be a safer bet, according to WTSP.

The 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to:

1. Frosty the Snowman (Bowling for Soup, Gene Autry) at 172 bpm

2. All I Want for Christmas is You (Mariah Carey) at 150 bpm

3. Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano) at 149 bpm

4. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (Jackson 5) at 147 bpm

5. Happy Xmas (War is Over) (John Lennon & Yoko Ono) at 146 bpm

6. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Frank Sinatra) at 143 bpm

7. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Gene Autry) at 142 bpm

8. I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day (Wizzard) at 140 bpm

9. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra) at 137 bpm

10. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (Jackson 5) at 129 bpm

If you absolutely must listen to Christmas music while driving, the following songs are a safer option.

The 10 safest Christmas songs to drive to:

1. Fairytale of New York (The Pogues) at 78 bpm

2. Santa Baby (Eartha Kitt) at 84 bpm

3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Julie Andrews) at 87 bpm

4. Wonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney) at 95 bpm

5. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Michael Buble) at 95 bpm

6. Last Christmas (WHAM) at 108 bpm

7. Winter Wonderland (Dean Martin) at 111 bpm

8. The Little Drummer Boy (Bing Crosby) at 113 bpm

9. One More Sleep (Leona Lewis) at 113 bpm

10. Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band Aid) at 115 bpm