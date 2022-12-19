Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Trenton Irwin celebrated a touchdown with a joyous moment of Irish dancing.

Irwin scored 58 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' Week 14 win against the Cleveland Browns and celebrated the touchdown with a spontaneous Irish jig.

The 27-year-old California native revealed he studied Irish dance at school for a couple of years.

Irwin, who played college football at Stanford University, told reporters after the game: "I did Irish dance as a kid for like two or three years.

"I just figure, you know, Irish dance stays in Cincy, and I'll get a little jiggy with it."

He laughed and added: "They were wondering what the heck that dance was. They were like what you doing? I was like Irish dance."

You can watch Irwin's dance moves and interview in the video below.

Irwin isn't the only NFL player to have studied Irish dancing. Alex Collins, running back for the Seattle Seahawks, has previously revealed he started Irish dancing in 2016, the same year he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth-round pick in the NFL draft.

“It is all about rhythm and timing in Irish dance, and so it is for the running back as well,” Collins revealed back in 2016.

“Here I am always on my toes, and I really love it because it builds my lower body muscles and my calf muscles.

“I am more explosive on the field. As a running back, you want to have that lower body strength and that footwork—and this is the perfect place to get it.”

Collins has also been known to celebrate a touchdown with a burst of Irish dancing.