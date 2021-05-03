This hypnotic video of green fields being mowed on a farm just outside of Carlow, Ireland, is oddly relaxing.

Titled ‘The Art of Mowing,’ the aerial video, shot by SkyFly Photography, shows truck drivers Pa Brennan and Cecil Watchorn, who are part of the agri contractors Brennans of Crossneen, navigate the seemingly endless green fields of Michael Byrne’s farm in Leaugh, County Laois.

As the trucks slowly make their way through the soft green fields, cutting symmetrical patterns into the grass, soothing music plays in the background inducing the viewer into a near meditative state.

Check out the video below:

*Originally published in 2017.