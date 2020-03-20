CLRG's Worlds competition has been rescheduled for next year.

An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) has announced in a statement that its World Irish Dance Championships have been pushed into 2021 after a suitable date could not be found for the rest of 2020.

CLRG, the largest and oldest competitive Irish dance organization in the world, also clarified the qualifications and requirements for next year's event.

James McCutcheon SDCRG, chairman of the Oireachtas Committee at CLRG, issued the below update via CLRG’s website and social media on Friday, March 20:

"A chairde,

"In keeping with An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha’s pledge to keep you updated on the current crises and contingency plans, we announce the following:

"Oireachtas Rince na hEireann [All Irelands] will take place in the INEC, Killarney between 13th and 20th February 2021.

"Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne [World Irish Dance Championships] will take place in the Convention Centre, Dublin between 28th March and 5th April 2021.

"The proposed days only timetable for both will be published on Monday, 23rd March 2020.

"The syllabus for each is currently being progressed and will be distributed as soon as they can be ratified.

"However, the Oireachtas Committee have agreed the most pressing matters as below:

"1. Solo Dances will change as normal. Therefore if a dancer was scheduled to dance Reel and Hornpipe in 2020, they will be required to dance Slip Jig and Jig in 2021.

"2. Dancers will be expected to attempt to qualify as normal via their primary and secondary events later in the year. However, where a qualifier for 2020 fails to qualify for the 2021 Championships, they will be able to fall back on their 2020 place.

"3. The required parts of Ceili Dances will also switch.

"All other decisions regarding adjudication panels, musicians will be decided at a later time.

"Massive efforts are continuing to be made in regards to the ongoing situation in relation to hotels.

"We wish all our competitors, their families, and loved ones good health during this horrible pandemic and urge everyone to continue to follow closely the advice being issued on a daily basis from their respective governments."

CLRG also issued a statement regarding accommodations on March 20:

"An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha is critically aware of the ongoing situation with regards to hotels and in particular to Keynote for Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne 2020 accommodation.

"We are striving to reach an amicable solution with all parties and thank you for your patience while the negotiations are ongoing."

CLRG announced on March 18 that its 50th Anniversary event, which was scheduled to be hosted at Dublin's Convention Center between April 5 - 12, had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were the fourth Irish dance organization to announce that their World Championship event was either postponed or canceled.

