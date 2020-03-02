The AOH pays tribute to achievements of Irish Americans in the US

The Ancient Order of Hibernians in America (AOH), the largest and oldest Irish Catholic organization in the US, has marked the beginning of Irish American Heritage Month 2020 with a stirring video.

The organization said: “In commemoration of March as Irish American Heritage Month, The Ancient Order of Hibernians, the largest Irish American organization in the United States, remembers the contributions that Irish American men and women have made, and continue to make, to our nation.”

You can check out their video here:

The video, which highlights the achievements made by Irish Americans, coincides with President Trump’s proclamation that March is Irish American Heritage Month 2020.

In a statement, Trump said: “This month, as we celebrate the vibrant heritage and culture of Irish Americans and partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 17, we pay tribute to the tenacious Irish spirit. We admire the devotion, faith, and resilience of the more than 31 million Irish Americans who help our country flourish, and we look forward to a continued strong and enduring friendship with Ireland for years to come.”

