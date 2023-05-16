Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary has been named as one of the best new hotels in the world by Condé Nast Traveller.



The hotel reopened to the public last year following a multi-million dollar renovation and is the only hotel in Ireland that made the travel publication's 2023 'Hot List.'

The annual Hot List, which is compiled by the brand's global team of editors, spotlights the best new hotels, restaurants, cruises and museums around the globe.

The editors of Condé Nast Traveller called Cashel Palace "an important revival of a significant building in Ireland's architectural canon, but also a clever move to redirect the compass for luxury travel in this part of the world – drawing the golfing crowds of Adare Manor, the genteel country set of Ballyfin, and making Tipperary a destination in its own right rather than a county whizzed through en route from Dublin to the coast."

Cashel Palace was built in 1732 as the home of Church of Ireland Archbishop Theophilus Bolton.

Standing on 25 acres, with views of the iconic Rock of Cashel, the Palladian-style manor was designed by Sir Edward Lovett Pearce, one of the celebrated architects of the time.

The site first opened as a luxury hotel in May 1962. Over the course of its history, the manor has welcomed guests such as Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana and Ronald Regan.

The Magnier family, who built their fortune breeding thoroughbreds at Coolmore Stud, bought the property in 2016.

Following a meticulous restoration, the hotel reopened its doors in March 2022.

"The result is a gloriously detailed yet unstuffy reimagining of the handsome 300-year-old mansion. Approached by a topiary-lined driveway, the red-brick façade appears perfectly symmetrical, with blocky limestone dressings framing the door and windows," wrote the editors of Condé Nast Traveller.

"The woodsmoke-scented entrance hall (log fires are lit daily) is bookended by black Kilkenny marble mantelpieces, while the original carved wooden staircase is a strokable stack of twisted and fluted balusters. Most striking of all is the wall-to-wall art—from Lowrys to Laverys, Jack B. Yeats to Orpens—mostly copies of the Magniers’ private collection, with a few originals hung strategically high out of reach among them."

The luxury hotel offers a total of 42 rooms and suites and features an outdoor pool, a spa and several dining options.

Current rates for a stay at the hotel begin at €399, according to RTÉ.

General manager Adriaan Bartels described the hotel's inclusion on the Hot List as “an honor and privilege” from “one of the world’s leading experts on travel and a go-to publication for the discerning traveler."

"My team and I are thrilled to be recognized and it’s a great reward for all their hard work since opening just over a year ago,” said Bartels, according to Independent.ie.

Other hotel entries on the 2023 Hot List included Maison Proust in Paris, the new Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh, a newly refurbished Hotel Chelsea in New York City, and Christian Louboutin’s debut hotel, Vermelho Hotel Melides, in Portugal.

Last year, Condé Nast Traveller named County Tipperary as one of the best holiday destinations for foodies.

The full Condé Nast Hot List for 2023 can be found online here.

Click here for more information on Cashel Palace Hotel.