Co Tipperary has been named one of the best holiday destinations for 2022 by Condé Nast Traveller magazine, which also recognized the county as a great destination for foodies.

The magazine writes: Country Tipperary has long held an appeal for history buffs due to the atmospheric Rock of Cashel landmark – the most spectacular cluster of medieval buildings in Ireland – but it has rarely been more than a half-day bullet point as part of a longer itinerary.

"But 2022 should see guests pump the breaks, as there is much more to enjoy in this cosy, characterful county, from local artisans and family-run woollen mills, to craft distilleries and ancient cave formations."

Condé Nast also praised Tipperary as a great destination for foodies, alongside 21 other locations including Egypt, Birmingham, Jersey, and Serbia.

"A cornucopia of goodies can also be gobbled up on Tipperary Food Tours, which take in honey farms – showcasing the importance of protecting the tiny but impactful Irish black bee – and trad cheesemakers where you can indulge in an unfathomably creamy wedge of Cashel Blue," it writes.

"Walk it all off along the blustery shoreline of Lough Derg, where you’ll be joined by kayakers, paddleboarders and cyclists whizzing alongside acres of cheerful wildflower meadows."

Condé Nast also noted that a new luxury hotel is set to open in Cashel. Relais & Chateaux will open its newest property, Cashel Palace, in the spring.

"An artful renovation of a grand 18th-century house once home to Ireland’s archbishops, Cashel Palace will offer 42 smart rooms and suites, a promising spa and a restaurant focusing on hyper-local, seasonal dishes."

Con Traas, an owner of The Apple Farm in Tipperary, told The Pat Kenny Show that the acknowledgment is great news for the area.

He said Condé Nast described "an awful lot of what's happening" in the county in terms of food culture and outdoor activities.

He said: “From our point of view, we have a food network here in the county… that’s a big deal for us now."

