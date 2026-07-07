Shannon Airport has reported its strongest first half in 17 years after welcoming 1.17 million passengers between January and June. The growth reflects rising demand for travel, an expanded network of European and transatlantic routes, and continued investment in the airport's future.

Shannon Airport has recorded a strong first half of 2026, welcoming 1.17 million passengers, a 12% increase on the same period last year, driven by an expanded route network, increased capacity, and sustained travel demand.

The airport also recorded its busiest day in 17 years on Sunday, 28th June, when 11,400 passengers traveled through Shannon, reflecting strong peak-season demand and representing a 22% increase over the busiest day last year.

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Commenting on the performance, Ray O’Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “Growth at Shannon Airport is being driven by real demand, supported by new routes and more choice for passengers, reflecting the confidence of our airline partners and the strength of the region as a tourism and business destination.

“Our focus now is on capitalizing on this momentum by continuing to grow connectivity and deliver a high-quality experience for passengers traveling through Shannon.”

The result follows a strong performance in 2025, when Shannon Airport welcomed 2.3 million passengers.

Growth in 2026 has been driven by an enhanced route network, with 40 services now linking Shannon to destinations across Europe, the UK and the United States, the highest number in 17 years. With 2 million seats available, the airport’s Summer 2026 schedule is one of its most extensive in years.

New routes for 2026 include Rome, Warsaw, Poznań, and Madrid with Ryanair, and Frankfurt with new airline partner Discover Airlines.

2026 has also seen increased capacity on a range of popular routes, with additional frequencies to Manchester, Alicante, Barcelona Reus, Lanzarote and Malta with Ryanair. Transatlantic services have also expanded, most notably on Aer Lingus’ Boston route, which has increased from 7 to 10 flights per week from May to July.

Shannon’s transatlantic network continues to form an important part of its overall connectivity, with direct services to New York (JFK), Newark, Boston and Chicago. These routes are operated by Aer Lingus (New York JFK and Boston), United Airlines (Chicago and New York JFK), and Delta Air Lines (New York JFK), offering over 420,000 seats via Shannon Airport in 2026 and supporting both tourism and business travel.

A key advantage for passengers traveling to the United States is Shannon’s US Preclearance facility, which allows travelers to complete immigration and customs before departure and arrive in the US as domestic passengers, saving time and enabling smoother onward connections.

The Shannon Airport Group continues to invest in infrastructure, sustainability and the passenger experience, with a multi-million-euro capital program underway across the airport and the Shannon Airport Business Park.

Beyond aviation, the Group remains a major economic driver, with the Business Park forming a thriving community of over 300 companies and more than 10,000 employees, contributing significantly to regional development.

As passenger numbers continue to grow, Shannon Airport’s role as a strategic international gateway and engine for economic activity remains increasingly important.