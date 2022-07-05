Cork doctors James and Brian Cotter, also known as the "Botox Brothers," are expanding their chain of beauty clinics into the United States.

The Sisu Clinic has now opened its first US location in one of Miami's most upscale neighborhoods.

The brothers, who partnered with Cork serial entrepreneur Pat Phelan to create the Sisu Clinic chain, started the business in Cork and now have 14 clinics across Ireland and the UK.

The opening of The Sisu Clinic at Merrick Park in Miami signals the brand's expansion into the US market, with plans for additional locations in New York and Los Angeles.

The "doctor-led aesthetic medicine destination" offers a "comprehensive range of advanced non-surgical beauty treatments."

According to CorkBeo, the first clinic opened in 2018 on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork. They brand has since added another Cork clinic in Douglas and opened 12 others in Belfast, Waterford, Kerry, Wicklow, Dublin and Kildare.

Sisu has so far raised a total of $11 million, including a $5.5 million round to support the US expansion.

“Sisu Clinic's ambitions have always lay in the US and we're thrilled to open our first clinic in Miami, Florida, this week. We have incredible teams on both sides of the pond who have been laying the groundwork for months now, and we're delighted to finally see it all come to fruition," said co-founder and CEO Pat Phelan.

"With more clinics to launch in New York, Florida and Texas in the coming months it's an incredibly exciting and busy time to be a part of Sisu's journey," he added.

Dr. Brian Cotter, co-founder and global medical director, said: "What sets Sisu Clinic apart from other cosmetic medical practices and competitors is our patient-centric, empathetic approach to care.

"We take great efforts to ensure that our medical providers are trained to focus on the individual needs of each patient in an environment that offers a safe, professional experience, and we are excited to introduce this standard for care to the US."

According to a press release, the new Sisu Clinic Merrick Park location on San Lorenzo Avenue will offer best-in-class treatments such as botox and dermal fillers, as well as permanent fat reduction and a collection of Sisu exclusive treatments.