Irish makeup brand Carter Beauty is now available in Walmart in the U.S.

The award-winning, indie makeup company was founded in Dublin by Irish celebrity and beauty expert Marissa Carter and has been worn by celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande.

BRB, off to find the nearest gas and air machine KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN in our €9.95 Full Measure HD Foundation @CarterMarissa #TeamCB pic.twitter.com/o2n1pWQC1R — Carter Beauty Cosmetics (@CarterBeautyMC) March 28, 2019

Launching in 1,500 stores across 47 states in the US, Carter Beauty is the first Irish cosmetics brand to secure an in-store listing in Walmart, reports Happi.com.

“The US is a massive market for the beauty industry with every cosmetics brand fighting for shelf space, I’ve been working to build my network in the US since the beginning of my career, and it’s such an honor for a retailer like Walmart to list Carter Beauty so early on in our journey.

"Our customers can expect to see a lot more from Carter Beauty in the years to come,” said Marissa Carter, founder and CEO of Carter Beauty Cosmetics.

According to the company, Carter Beauty products are high-quality, affordable, and humane. The company, which is a PETA-approved member of Beauty Without Bunnies, produces vegan products that are 100 percent cruelty-free and never tested on animals. The brand also aims to be age-inclusive and develop products that are easy to use.

We have some very exciting news to share 🥳 Our Miracle Measure Youth Boost Foundation has won Best Foundation in the UK 2021 @globalmakeupawards 🎊🎊🎊 Head over to https://t.co/6lwlhh88rL to find out more about this amazing product 💜 pic.twitter.com/ZijyBQ9aGA — Carter Beauty Cosmetics (@CarterBeautyMC) May 5, 2021

Carter Beauty teamed up with Enterprise Ireland to support their expansion and growth in the US market.

“The US cosmetics industry is booming with so many hard-working, talented creators. It’s exciting to see an Irish-based brand with such a passionate and determined female leader start to make a name in the industry so early on with one of America’s largest retailers. This is such a huge accomplishment for the brand, and we expect to see Marissa continue to grow her brand – this is just the beginning,” said Anderson Pearce, vice president of Customer Retail, Enterprise Ireland.

