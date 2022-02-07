Jennifer Slattery is a textile designer specializing in delicately embroidered Irish linen for homes.

SHOPPE Object, the pride of New York’s Winter Market Week, highlighting nothing but the very best in home and gift, including from Ireland, is taking place at Pier 36 on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The groundbreaking show continues to set the standard for the modern market.

Design Ireland is presenting eight curated brands at Shoppe Object, which winds up today Monday, February 7. From jewelry to textiles, soaps to leather goods, each brand is both distinct and distinctly Irish, representing the country’s deep creative heritage and vibrant, contemporary design.

Jennifer Slattery is one of the Irish innovators on show. She is an award-winning Irish textile designer specializing in embroidered Irish linen for the table.

Each piece is made in Ireland and hand-finished at her Dublin studio. Working with a small team, Slattery is proud to collaborate and partner with exceptional Irish weavers and suppliers. Together, they create everyday items that are designed to last.

“I really love this time of year, the dark evenings, lighting candles, getting cozy, setting the table, getting ready for the festive season. I feel now more than ever the need to make a special effort, to create a sense of occasion,” she says.

“When I started the business 10 years ago, my inspiration came from my grandmother -- her love of beautiful materials and her collections of linens and cutlery and fancy china. The way she dressed and the everyday rituals that seemed special to me as a little girl. It’s amazing the lasting influence, I still think of her. I’m lucky to live in the house that she lived in most of her life and some of her favorite things remain in the house and are still in use.”

“Now that I have my two little girls. (they are fifth generation in our home), I want to pass on the joy in those everyday rituals made special, elevating those moments and enjoying life’s simple pleasures,” she says.

Slattery’s business, based in Dublin, was highlighted in The New York Times in September of 2019 as a place to visit for those with 36 hours to spare in Ireland’s capital city.

'Jennifer Slattery Textiles’ Irish linens are embroidered with care and whimsy, with items like finely woven napkins (€78 for four) adorned with a tiny knife and fork. Thin, brightly colored trays (€45 each) of embroidered linen brushed with resin, make fabulous gifts,” the Times said.

Shoppe Object’s digital marketplace, Shoppe Online, offers people a way to do business during and after market. Brand partners are available to preview, browse and shop 24/7, 365 days a year.

You can view Jenifer Slattyery Textile collection on her website and you can also check her out on Facebook and Instagram. Her products are available for purchase and shipping to the U.S.