Breast Cancer Ireland is asking people across the globe to ‘Gather Your Tribe’ for this year’s Great Pink Run.

The annual international run, which raises funds for metastatic disease research, will return as both a physical and virtual event this year.

Participants may take part in person by attending either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday, October 9, or in Kilkenny on Sunday October 16. Alternatively, entrants can also participate by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9-16 in their own local communities.

To date, almost 70,000 people from 36 countries have taken part in the Great Pink Run since 2011, raising over €5.4 million euro to support pioneering research across Ireland – ultimately aimed at developing new and more effective targeted therapies for patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

The event is entirely inclusive, aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers and seasoned runners alike and is open to all age groups, families, friends and solo participants, who have the option of running, jogging, walking, wheeling, or even scooting either a 10k or a 5k either at one of the live events or in their own neighborhood.

Speaking at the official launch, Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland said: “We are thrilled to be in a position this year to host our first ever hybrid version of the Great Pink Run – essentially giving participants even more ways to take part in what is our biggest annual fundraiser of the year.

Dr Monica Oikeh, a Cork GP is one of our #GreatPinkRun Ambassadors and here's why she is taking part from Cork this year. Join us this October - We are truly stronger together!@Avonmoretaste @GlanbiaPlc @fitbitireland @UPMCinIreland @Alkermes @TodayFM pic.twitter.com/kZB2GCu87E — Great Pink Run (@GreatPinkRun) September 10, 2022

"The funds raised will be channeled directly into two specific areas of need this year – firstly continued investment into research regarding metastatic disease progression, an ever-challenging area in need of support and secondly, investment in driving progression and speed of scientific discovery from research settings into clinical trials."

Sponsors for the event include Glanbia, UPMC, and Cornmarket as well as a brand-new sponsor in the form of Goodbody and Today FM as Official Broadcast Media Partner.

Over the coming weeks, many well-known faces will be joining the ‘pink tribe’ encouraging people to register including Ray Foley, Today FM Presenter, Bobby Kerr, Entrepreneur, Broadcaster and Newstalk Presenter, Kieran Cuddihy, Newstalk Presenter, Virgin Media presenter Kamal Ibrahim, along with Elaine Crowley and Lorraine Keane, Broadcaster and TV Presenter, both of whom are long standing Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassadors, along with former Irish international rugby player Shane Byrne, FM104’s Crossy (Thomas Crosse) Athlete Grace Lynch, Social Influencer & TV personality James Patrice, his mother Veronica Butler (Fron), and TV Presenter and personality, Nadine Reid amongst others.

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9.

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16.

Be sure to share your photos, and videos across social media using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

To register for this year's Great Pink Run event, visit www.greatpinkrun.ie.