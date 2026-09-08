An American songwriting team has been celebrated at a historic ceremony in Ireland.

An international judging panel in Ireland has officially voted the American composition "Imagine If" as the 2026 Tipperary International Song of Peace. The track was written and performed by American singer-songwriter Leslie Bowe alongside co-writers Scott Voelkerding and Steve Smentek.

The decision was announced before a capacity audience inside the historic Templeneiry Old Church in Bansha, County Tipperary, Ireland.

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Chair of the judging panel Caitríona O’Sullivan—known for her role on Irish television network TG4’s Glór Tíre—announced the verdict, praising Bowe’s "impressive vocal range and the effective key changes within the winning composition."

Supported by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Tipperary Credit Union, the long-standing international event celebrates songcraft that inspires peace, empathy, and cross-cultural understanding.

Following the international accolade, the creators confirmed that "Imagine If" will officially release on all global streaming platforms and radio on Friday, September 11, 2026, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of September 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Bowe (@leslieb0we)

Built on an intimate acoustic foundation that rises into an anthemic gospel-roots choir crescendo, "Imagine If" addresses modern cultural divides. Rather than offering passive sentimentality, the song challenges listeners to take personal ownership in fostering understanding: "Imagine if we didn't just imagine if.”

"Songs have lives of their own, and you never truly know where they are going to go," said co-writer Scott Voelkerding.

"When we sat down to write this, it felt very different from the country songs we usually write together. Seeing it travel this far and connect with people across the world—especially in fragile times like these—is an incredible gift to the songwriters. We feel like proud parents."