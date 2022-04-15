RTE's "Newsround" interviews postman Mike Sheehan from Goleen, West Cork, who delivered mail by bicycle for 42 years.

Michael (Mike) Sheehan traveled his 27-mile route six days a week delivering post in West Cork.

RTE states "His friends calculate he has worn out a total of 22 bikes, 96 pairs of tires, 240 pairs of brake pads, and that at a conservative minimum, he has cycled the equivalent of ten times around the Equator, just doing his job.

"The mountain terrain makes for some steep climbs and the other two Goleen postmen prefer to use a car or a motorbike. Does this mean it is the end of the line for the cycling postman?"

This little piece of Irish history was first broadcast on Nov 2, 1975, when Sheehan was 65 years old.

Sheehan passed away on Nov 8, 2018, aged 107 or 108. Clearly, his cycling did him good!

